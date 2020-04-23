Brokerages Set Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Target Price at $50.79

Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.79.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HOLX. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target (down from $54.00) on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $2.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.66. 377,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,981,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.12. Hologic has a 1-year low of $26.49 and a 1-year high of $55.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.97.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The business had revenue of $850.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.40 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 7.30%. Hologic’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hologic will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Hologic in the third quarter worth about $6,610,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Hologic in the fourth quarter worth about $8,385,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 779,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,701,000 after buying an additional 73,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

