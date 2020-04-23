Brokerages Set Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Target Price at $50.79

Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.79.
A number of research firms have recently commented on HOLX. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target (down from $54.00) on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.
Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $2.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.66. 377,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,981,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.12. Hologic has a 1-year low of $26.49 and a 1-year high of $55.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.97.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Hologic in the third quarter worth about $6,610,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Hologic in the fourth quarter worth about $8,385,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 779,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,701,000 after buying an additional 73,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.
Hologic Company Profile
Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.
