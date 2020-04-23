Brokerages Set Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) Target Price at $6.33

Shares of Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.33.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IMV. Raymond James set a $3.00 price target on shares of IMV and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. B. Riley cut shares of IMV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of IMV in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IMV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of IMV in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Shares of NYSE IMV traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,856. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88. IMV has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $5.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of IMV during the first quarter valued at $42,000. First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IMV during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of IMV by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 105,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,492 shares during the period.

IMV Company Profile

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

