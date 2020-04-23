Brokerages Set Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Target Price at $55.38

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.38.

MMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

NYSE:MMP traded down $0.68 on Monday, reaching $38.89. 1,202,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,176,352. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $67.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.03.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.42% and a return on equity of 40.94%. The firm had revenue of $740.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $151,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $116,070.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,598,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $792,074,000 after purchasing an additional 330,074 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,836,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $429,829,000 after purchasing an additional 632,070 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 24.7% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 3,666,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $133,806,000 after purchasing an additional 725,837 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 3,298,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $207,404,000 after acquiring an additional 293,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,738,717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,312,000 after acquiring an additional 666,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

