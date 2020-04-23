Brokerages Set NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Price Target at GBX 5,837.56

Shares of NEXT plc (LON:NXT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,837.56 ($76.79).

Several analysts have weighed in on NXT shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,140 ($80.77) to GBX 4,300 ($56.56) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,800 ($89.45) to GBX 4,300 ($56.56) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NEXT to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 5,500 ($72.35) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of NEXT stock traded up GBX 29 ($0.38) on Monday, reaching GBX 4,595 ($60.44). The stock had a trading volume of 438,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,680. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,491.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6,222.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.39. NEXT has a 1 year low of GBX 3,311 ($43.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 7,358 ($96.79). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.80.

In other news, insider Michael J. Roney bought 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,892 ($51.20) per share, for a total transaction of £49,739.76 ($65,429.83).

NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

