Brokerages Set PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Price Target at $76.13

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PKI shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

NYSE:PKI traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.24. The stock had a trading volume of 621,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,456. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.31. PerkinElmer has a twelve month low of $62.91 and a twelve month high of $102.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The medical research company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $805.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.14 million. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PerkinElmer will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 1,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total transaction of $171,000.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 86.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Cohen Lawrence B purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 1st quarter worth about $1,396,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 1st quarter worth about $1,047,000. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.