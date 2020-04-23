Brokerages Set Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) Target Price at $65.20

Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.20.

SRCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Stericycle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

NASDAQ:SRCL traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.66. 291,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,827. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.23 and its 200-day moving average is $58.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Stericycle has a twelve month low of $38.45 and a twelve month high of $67.94.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $799.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Stericycle’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stericycle will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Stericycle news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,000 shares of Stericycle stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $375,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,592.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in Stericycle by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 13,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Stericycle by 11.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 6.7% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,304,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,374,000 after purchasing an additional 81,832 shares in the last quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the first quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 4.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

