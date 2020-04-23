Brokerages Set Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) Price Target at $20.50

Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

TBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Trueblue from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Trueblue from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Sidoti raised Trueblue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Get Trueblue alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Trueblue by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 84,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 25,633 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Trueblue by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 11,142 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trueblue during the fourth quarter worth about $396,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Trueblue by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 155,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 52,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in shares of Trueblue by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 21,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TBI traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,399. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Trueblue has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $25.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.79.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.26 million. Trueblue had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Trueblue will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trueblue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Trueblue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trueblue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.