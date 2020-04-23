Brokerages Set Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) Price Target at $21.18

Shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.18.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson cut shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the third quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $354,000. 33.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TUFN traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $9.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,884. Tufin Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.79 and a 52-week high of $31.04. The company has a market capitalization of $275.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average of $14.16.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 27.23% and a negative return on equity of 42.49%. The business had revenue of $30.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 million. Tufin Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.