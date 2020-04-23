Brokers Offer Predictions for eHealth, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:EHTH)

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for eHealth in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. William Blair analyst A. Klauber anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.32 per share for the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on eHealth from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet raised eHealth from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on eHealth from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on eHealth from $132.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.55.

Shares of EHTH traded up $6.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $125.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,678. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.49. eHealth has a twelve month low of $52.71 and a twelve month high of $152.19. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.60. eHealth had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $301.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.97 million.

In other news, CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 89,278 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total value of $10,121,446.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EHTH. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the fourth quarter worth $96,796,000. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in eHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $94,730,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in eHealth by 212.2% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 950,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,323,000 after acquiring an additional 646,038 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in eHealth by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 557,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,565,000 after acquiring an additional 340,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in eHealth by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 786,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,601,000 after acquiring an additional 298,870 shares in the last quarter.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

