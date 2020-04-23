Brokers Offer Predictions for SL Green Realty Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for SL Green Realty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $6.85 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.92. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s FY2021 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SLG has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on SL Green Realty from $95.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on SL Green Realty from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.92.

SLG traded up $1.19 on Thursday, hitting $45.88. The company had a trading volume of 126,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,510. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.67. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $37.50 and a 1-year high of $96.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.64.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.11). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $314.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at $72,000. State Street Corp grew its position in SL Green Realty by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,315,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,580,000 after acquiring an additional 103,875 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at $430,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in SL Green Realty by 25.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in SL Green Realty by 294.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 48,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 35,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a mar 20 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.57%.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.