Brokers Set Expectations for BHP Group PLC’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of BHP Group in a research note issued on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will earn $3.40 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BBL. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Cfra decreased their price target on BHP Group from $35.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of BBL stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.88. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $23.64 and a 1-year high of $51.87.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth about $1,097,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,402,000. LMR Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 811,777 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,211,000 after purchasing an additional 173,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,340 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.04%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

