Brouwer & Janachowski LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Brouwer & Janachowski LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,663 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,411,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,692 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 61,061,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,607 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 59,016,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576,145 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 43,118,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 40,819,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,913 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.51. 7,211,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,876,905. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.37. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

