BRP Group (NYSE:MTA) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

BRP Group (NYSE:MTA) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of BRP Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 20th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.04).

Get BRP Group alerts:

BRP Group (NYSE:MTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.62 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE MTA traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $5.58. 5,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,519. BRP Group has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $7.33.

About BRP Group

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.