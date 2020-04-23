Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.08 EPS

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($1.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $54.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.99 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 6.22%.

Shares of BMTC stock traded up $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $26.93. 83 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $41.40. The company has a market cap of $506.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.01.

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is 33.55%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.