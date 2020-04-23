Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,246 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 53,146 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 63,733 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 100.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,722 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 89,885 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

COG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.46.

Shares of NYSE COG traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.05. 847,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,936,803. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $27.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 32.96% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The firm had revenue of $461.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Cabot Oil & Gas Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.