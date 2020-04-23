Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Issues Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) updated its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.50-0.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $580-600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $621.72 million.Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.40-2.50 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $79.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $51.39 and a 1 year high of $80.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.79.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 55.35%. The company had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $72.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.90.

In other news, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 5,062 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $327,511.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 294,139 shares in the company, valued at $19,030,793.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James J. Cowie sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total value of $4,712,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 163,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,843,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,845 shares of company stock worth $17,567,022 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

