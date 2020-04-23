Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $31.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 19.03%.

NASDAQ CATC traded up $1.36 on Thursday, reaching $47.50. 114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,711. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $244.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.51. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12 month low of $44.20 and a 12 month high of $85.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

CATC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub lowered Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Cambridge Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cambridge Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.50.

In other news, CEO Denis K. Sheahan purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.77 per share, with a total value of $145,540.00. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

