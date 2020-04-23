Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS)

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.65% from the stock’s previous close.

SQNS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Sequans Communications from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.25 target price (up from $3.50) on shares of Sequans Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.65.

Shares of Sequans Communications stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $6.47. 690,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,172. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.46. Sequans Communications has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $7.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.42.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 million. Research analysts expect that Sequans Communications will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sequans Communications stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) by 56.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,967 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.49% of Sequans Communications worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

