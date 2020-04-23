Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $3.07 Per Share (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $3.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.36. Raymond James has a “Hold” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s FY2021 earnings at $13.35 EPS.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $1.56. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Veritas Investment Research lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Sunday. Stephens boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $264.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $243.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.36.

NYSE CP traded up $4.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $229.85. 348,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,185. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $173.26 and a fifty-two week high of $275.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $217.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,475,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,396,058,000 after purchasing an additional 95,049 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,224,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,331,868,000 after acquiring an additional 879,056 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,046,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $777,805,000 after acquiring an additional 100,807 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,227,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $567,755,000 after acquiring an additional 346,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,169,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $553,188,000 after purchasing an additional 209,348 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.