Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Posts Earnings Results

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $1.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE CP opened at $225.33 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $217.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $173.26 and a 1-year high of $275.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CP. ValuEngine upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $268.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $361.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $321.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.36.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

