Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) PT Raised to C$36.00 at CIBC

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CU. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised Canadian Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$40.75.

Shares of CU traded down C$1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$33.84. The company had a trading volume of 255,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,481. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.40, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44. Canadian Utilities has a 52-week low of C$25.25 and a 52-week high of C$42.97.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$929.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Utilities will post 2.1300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

