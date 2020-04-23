Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) PT Raised to C$36.00 at CIBC

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CU. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised Canadian Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$40.75.
Shares of CU traded down C$1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$33.84. The company had a trading volume of 255,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,481. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.40, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44. Canadian Utilities has a 52-week low of C$25.25 and a 52-week high of C$42.97.
Canadian Utilities Company Profile
Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.
