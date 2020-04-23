CannabisCoin (CANN) Price Hits $0.0089 on Major Exchanges

CannabisCoin (CURRENCY:CANN) traded up 23.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Over the last week, CannabisCoin has traded 27.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. CannabisCoin has a market capitalization of $689,520.96 and approximately $4.00 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CannabisCoin Profile

CANN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 6th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @CannabisCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net . The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is /r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

CannabisCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

