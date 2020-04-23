CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Receives $54.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDNA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CareDx in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on CareDx from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

NASDAQ CDNA traded up $1.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.54. 17,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,179. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.96 million, a P/E ratio of -47.08 and a beta of 0.91. CareDx has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $41.27.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.20. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 22.80% and a negative net margin of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $35.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CareDx will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $173,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,519,517.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sasha King sold 7,390 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $192,213.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,537.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,390 shares of company stock valued at $632,314 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in CareDx in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CareDx in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CareDx by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the first quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

