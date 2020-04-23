CarMax, Inc to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of CarMax in a report issued on Monday, April 20th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.15). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KMX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CarMax from $112.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on CarMax from $118.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.82.

KMX stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.09. 75,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,712,561. CarMax has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $103.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.57.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. CarMax had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Shira Goodman acquired 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,060.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,716.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total value of $2,862,508.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,933.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,526,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,479,000 after purchasing an additional 256,851 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,518,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,376,000 after acquiring an additional 94,957 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth $136,504,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,534,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in CarMax by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,288,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,965,000 after acquiring an additional 21,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

