Carry (CRE) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Exchanges

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Carry has a market capitalization of $6.16 million and approximately $512,479.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carry token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and Upbit. In the last seven days, Carry has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00052752 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.24 or 0.04479931 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00065375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00037257 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013251 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005068 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00008818 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003193 BTC.

About Carry

Carry is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 5,837,110,547 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,826,996,904 tokens. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol

Carry Token Trading

Carry can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

