Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 3.6% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.64. 3,775,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,016,972. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $150.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $63.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America downgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cfra cut Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $156.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.26.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

