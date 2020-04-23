Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Shares Sold by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. decreased its position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,473 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. owned 0.05% of Cedar Fair worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 325.7% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 50.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Cedar Fair from $44.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered Cedar Fair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine cut Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Fair from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.40.

NYSE:FUN traded up $1.36 on Thursday, hitting $28.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,568,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,963. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $64.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.41.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). Cedar Fair had a net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 395.23%. The business had revenue of $257.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Carlos Ruisanchez purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.81 per share, for a total transaction of $224,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,661.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John M. Scott III purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.58 per share, with a total value of $48,854.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 28,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,559. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cedar Fair Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.