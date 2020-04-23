Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th.

Celanese has increased its dividend by an average of 12.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Celanese has a dividend payout ratio of 27.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Celanese to earn $10.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

Shares of CE stock opened at $75.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. Celanese has a one year low of $52.70 and a one year high of $128.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Celanese will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CE shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.47.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

