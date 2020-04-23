Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE:CPAC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.36

Cementos Pacasmayo ADR (NYSE:CPAC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.36 and last traded at $6.58, with a volume of 6048 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cementos Pacasmayo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $568.83 million, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.80.

Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE:CPAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Cementos Pacasmayo had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $111.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.81 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cementos Pacasmayo stock. Compass Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cementos Pacasmayo ADR (NYSE:CPAC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,047 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000. Cementos Pacasmayo accounts for about 0.1% of Compass Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. 0.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cementos Pacasmayo Company Profile (NYSE:CPAC)

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in the northern region of Peru. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete and Blocks; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in large construction sites; concrete blocks, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete blocks for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products, including assembly gravity walls, beams and vaults, precast beams, sheet piles, seawalls, and piles, as well as bathroom and housing units.

