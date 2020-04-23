Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Shares Gap Up to $2.90

Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.08, but opened at $2.90. Cenovus Energy shares last traded at $3.16, with a volume of 9,381,223 shares.

CVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Cenovus Energy from $13.00 to $2.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $12.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.16.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.86%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVE. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,866,000 after purchasing an additional 186,325 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 527,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,366,000 after acquiring an additional 275,900 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,648,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,779,000 after buying an additional 48,200 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,282,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 22,323,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $209,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

