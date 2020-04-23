Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Shares Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 62.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Centene were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Centene by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Centene by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Schwaneke sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,686 shares of company stock worth $3,470,063. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $72.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.90.

Centene stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,115,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,927,845. Centene Corp has a 52 week low of $41.62 and a 52 week high of $74.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.57. The stock has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.71.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

