CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Bought by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,191 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 151.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 184.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

NYSE:CNP traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,752,500. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average of $24.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $31.17.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.