CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently commented on CPYYY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered CENTRICA PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC lowered CENTRICA PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered CENTRICA PLC/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine lowered CENTRICA PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered CENTRICA PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPYYY traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.54. 245,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,147. CENTRICA PLC/S has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $5.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

