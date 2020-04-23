Cerillion (LON:CER) Hits New 52-Week High at $267.25

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2020

Cerillion PLC (LON:CER) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 267.25 ($3.52) and last traded at GBX 259 ($3.41), with a volume of 38325 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 249 ($3.28).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerillion in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

The stock has a market cap of $76.44 million and a P/E ratio of 33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 195.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 207.84.

About Cerillion (LON:CER)

Cerillion plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management to the telecommunications, finance, and utilities sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service, and 3rd Party. It offers Cerillion Enterprise BSS/OSS Suite, a pre-integrated end-to-end CRM and billing solution for mobile, fixed, cable, and multi-service communications providers; and Cerillion Skyline, a cloud billing SaaS application for the next generation of subscription and usage-based services.

