Cerillion (LON:CER) Hits New 52-Week High at $267.25

Cerillion PLC (LON:CER) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 267.25 ($3.52) and last traded at GBX 259 ($3.41), with a volume of 38325 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 249 ($3.28).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerillion in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

The stock has a market cap of $76.44 million and a P/E ratio of 33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 195.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 207.84.

Cerillion plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management to the telecommunications, finance, and utilities sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service, and 3rd Party. It offers Cerillion Enterprise BSS/OSS Suite, a pre-integrated end-to-end CRM and billing solution for mobile, fixed, cable, and multi-service communications providers; and Cerillion Skyline, a cloud billing SaaS application for the next generation of subscription and usage-based services.

