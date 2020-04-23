Cfra Cuts Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $54.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Cfra from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Cfra’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on STX. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.87.

STX stock traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,553,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,044. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total value of $25,344.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,746.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,499 shares of company stock worth $1,045,744. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 30,276 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,412 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.4% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 22,326 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

