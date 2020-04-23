Cfra Increases Unilever (NYSE:UL) Price Target to $45.00

Unilever (NYSE:UL) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Cfra from $11.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Cfra’s price objective points to a potential downside of 12.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of UL traded down $1.33 on Thursday, reaching $51.61. 203,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,804,577. The firm has a market cap of $61.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.57. Unilever has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $64.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 810.7% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 6.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

