ChainX (PCX) Trading Up 34.2% This Week

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded up 17.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One ChainX coin can now be bought for approximately $1.15 or 0.00015430 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE and Hotbit. Over the last week, ChainX has traded 34.2% higher against the dollar. ChainX has a market capitalization of $5.46 million and $593,428.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013297 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $195.50 or 0.02620297 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00215009 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00057811 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00050806 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000849 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000180 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 4,744,750 coins. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org

Buying and Selling ChainX

ChainX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

