Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) Shares Gap Up to $0.28

Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.32, but opened at $0.28. Chaparral Energy shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 16,008,610 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHAP. Roth Capital lowered Chaparral Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chaparral Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Chaparral Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 3.38.

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.18. Chaparral Energy had a negative net margin of 198.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $65.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.69 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chaparral Energy Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Chaparral Energy by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 13,494 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chaparral Energy by 64,973.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 55,877 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chaparral Energy by 52.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 31,815 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Chaparral Energy in the 4th quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chaparral Energy by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 32,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Chaparral Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CHAP)

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

