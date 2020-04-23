Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut their price target on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.90.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded up $2.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,835,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,304,539. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $127.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.46 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

