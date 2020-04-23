Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Karpas Strategies LLC

Karpas Strategies LLC cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,676,410,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,755,136,000 after buying an additional 1,659,702 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,926,286,000 after buying an additional 1,429,639 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,672,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,328,591,000 after buying an additional 779,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,565,385,000. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.90.

NYSE:CVX traded up $2.94 on Thursday, reaching $87.38. The stock had a trading volume of 10,012,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,304,539. The company has a market capitalization of $152.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.87 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $127.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

