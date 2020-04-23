Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,260 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $16,676,410,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $2,565,385,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,755,136,000 after buying an additional 1,659,702 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,926,286,000 after buying an additional 1,429,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 11,524.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,399,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,614,000 after buying an additional 1,387,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Independent Research lowered Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.90.

In other news, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVX stock traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.80. 14,216,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,304,539. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $127.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.48 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

