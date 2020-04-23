Chronologic (DAY) Market Cap Reaches $133,502.46

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 23rd. In the last week, Chronologic has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chronologic has a total market capitalization of $133,502.46 and approximately $265.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chronologic token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001876 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chronologic alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013218 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.77 or 0.02623598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00214575 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00057474 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00050508 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000840 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chronologic Profile

Chronologic was first traded on July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,232,110 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,509 tokens. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH . Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network

Chronologic Token Trading

Chronologic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chronologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chronologic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.