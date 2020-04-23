CIBC Increases Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG) Price Target to C$3.50

Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$3.30 to C$3.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 94.44% from the company’s previous close.

PG has been the topic of several other reports. Cormark reduced their target price on Premier Gold Mines from C$4.90 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Fundamental Research cut their target price on Premier Gold Mines from C$3.24 to C$2.99 and set a “top pick” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Premier Gold Mines from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Get Premier Gold Mines alerts:

PG traded up C$0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.80. 1,145,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.71. Premier Gold Mines has a twelve month low of C$0.85 and a twelve month high of C$2.55. The stock has a market cap of $417.50 million and a P/E ratio of -18.95.

Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The mining company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$38.13 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Premier Gold Mines will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Premier Gold Mines news, Director Ewan Stewart Downie purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$140,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,597,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,436,889.20. Insiders acquired 160,000 shares of company stock worth $227,550 over the last three months.

About Premier Gold Mines

Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in the Southeast of Magdalena de Kino, in Sonora State, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Greenstone Gold property, which includes the Hardrock project located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.