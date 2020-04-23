CIBC Lowers Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Price Target to C$7.50

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Maverix Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.16. Maverix Metals has a 52-week low of C$3.62 and a 52-week high of C$5.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.78 million and a P/E ratio of 230.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.76.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.