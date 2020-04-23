CIBC Raises Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) Price Target to C$3.00

Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on OLA. Scotiabank upped their target price on Orla Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TD Securities upped their target price on Orla Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Orla Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Orla Mining from C$3.40 to C$3.70 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Orla Mining has a twelve month low of C$1.08 and a twelve month high of C$1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 13.00 and a current ratio of 13.32.

Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.

