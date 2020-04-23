Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Earning Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) has trended somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Cisco Systems earned a coverage optimism score of -1.85 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the network equipment provider an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Nomura Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $41.62. 16,074,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,360,476. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.27 and its 200-day moving average is $44.80. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $171.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

