CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $3.26 EPS

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($3.26), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.99 million. CIT Group had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a positive return on equity of 2.77%. CIT Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share.

NYSE:CIT opened at $17.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.08. CIT Group has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $54.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CIT Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CIT Group from $57.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CIT Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of CIT Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.43.

In related news, insider Robert C. Rubino bought 9,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $130,432.50. Also, CEO Ellen R. Alemany bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $488,250.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 76,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,085. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

