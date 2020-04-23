Citizens & Northern Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 17th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th.

Citizens & Northern has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Citizens & Northern has a dividend payout ratio of 64.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ CZNC opened at $17.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.11 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.56. Citizens & Northern has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.54.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CZNC shares. ValuEngine raised Citizens & Northern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Citizens & Northern from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded Citizens & Northern from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits, as well as non-insured RepoSweep accounts.

