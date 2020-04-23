Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,887 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTXS. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 293.9% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 2,336.8% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTXS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $147.00 target price (up previously from $123.00) on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Sunday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.42.

NASDAQ:CTXS traded down $10.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $141.56. 5,604,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,530,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.38. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $152.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.72.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 84.34% and a net margin of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $860.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 8,386 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $1,190,895.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,089,991.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nanci Caldwell sold 214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $25,881.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,018,352.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,453 shares of company stock valued at $8,931,310 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.