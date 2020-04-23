Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Issues Earnings Results

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $860.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.29 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 84.34% and a net margin of 22.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS.

NASDAQ CTXS traded down $10.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $141.62. 449,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,530,833. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.72. Citrix Systems has a 52-week low of $90.28 and a 52-week high of $152.49. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

In other news, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 8,386 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $1,190,895.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,089,991.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total transaction of $577,962.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,488 shares in the company, valued at $43,893,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,453 shares of company stock worth $8,931,310. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CTXS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.42.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

